Amitabh Bachchan's flashback Friday post features Kareena Kapoor Khan as a toddler

Ranjini Maitra May 17 2019, 12.12 pm May 17 2019, 12.12 pm

Amitabh Bachchan's social media feed is a gold mine of memories. He keeps digging out old and precious moments captured in sepia. Not just moments from his decades-long professional journey, but his throwbacks often feature son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. This time, though, Big B dug deep and found a greyscale moment, that has captured none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan when she was only a toddler!

The photo has Kareena, almost bursting out in tears while Big B tries to calm her down. He tells us that the photo was clicked on the sets of Pukar when he was shooting in Goa. Pukar also starred Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and the little girl accompanied her dad to the sets. She accidentally hurt her foot. Pukar was released in 1983 and Kareena was born in 1980. She must have been barely 2 years old when this picture was taken!

Bachchan shared an old, loving bond with the Kapoor family. He has been friends and colleagues with Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for the longest time and was deeply fond of their late mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The megastar also wrote a touching note after the Krishna Raj's demise last year.

In fact, the legend himself is extremely fond of Kapoor lad Ranbir. “Without saying much, he manages to say everything. His face is God’s blessing. He doesn’t seem to make any effort to convey emotions whereas I’ve to constantly struggle to express myself and ask the director to help me. He needs none of that,” he said in an earlier interview.

Bachchan recently began shooting for Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre, a psychological thriller also starring Emraan Hashmi. He will be also seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir and girlfriend Alia Bhatt in lead roles.