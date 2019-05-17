  3. Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's flashback Friday post features Kareena Kapoor Khan as a toddler

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's flashback Friday post features Kareena Kapoor Khan as a toddler

When a little Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Amitabh Bachchan's film's set and hurt herself!

back
Amitabh BachchanKareena Kapoor Khan
nextBharat's Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to arrive soon

within