Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 8.14 pm June 12 2019, 8.14 pm

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle stood hacked by a group of Turkish hackers who posted pro-Pakistan messages and changed his display picture into one of Pak PM Imran Khan's. Though the posts have been removed and the police are onto it, Bachchan, a very active user of the micro-blogging site, is yet not able to use it fully. Hence, he wrote on his personal blog about a beautiful, humane gesture that he made.

At a time when the farmers' plight and distress are in the news every day, Bachchan took it on himself to pay off the loans of over 2100 poor farmers from Bihar. "A promise made done .. the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS with the Bank .. called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them .. at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek...," he writes.

It doesn't end there, though. The actor also wants to be able to do something for the families of Indian jawans who lost their lives in the dreadful Pulwama terror attack. "Now going to Janak to complete another promise .. to give some monetary assist to the martyrs' families, who sacrificed their lives at Pulwama...," he further wrote.

Bachchan's new film Gulabo Sitabo with Shoojit Sircar was recently announced. He is also shooting Chehre, along with Emraan Hashmi. In between his busy schedule, he also continues to record poetry penned by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.