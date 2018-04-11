Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya to enter Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli is an active social media buff who has no interest in pursuing a career in the film industry. However, we have got some good news for the ones who have been waiting all this while to see another Bachchan making his/her way in Bollywood. Reportedly, Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda might make his entry into the film industry soon.

But, the young boy will not face the camera. While even the Bachchans are keen to see Agastya coming in front of the camera, he shows a natural interest towards filmmaking. A source close to the Bachchan family was quoted in a Deccan Chronicle report saying, “Amitji is very keen to see Agastya become the third-generation actor in the Bachchan parivar. But Agastya shows a natural tendency for direction. In fact, he has just completed a short film which has turned out really well.”

The source further added, “Agastya not only wrote the script and directed his film, he also composed the background music for it. When Amitji and Jayaji saw the film they were bowled over. They now feel Agastya could be the first filmmaker in the family. Although if truth be told, Jayaji has been prodding her son Abhishek to move into direction for the longest time.”

The short film made by debutant Agastya will soon be available on YouTube.