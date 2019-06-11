Divya Ramnani June 11 2019, 12.03 pm June 11 2019, 12.03 pm

The internet can be a funny place at times. Even during some of the most tragic situations, it manages to churn out humour. And let’s not forget that we are now living in the era of memes, which is something both unavoidable and addictive. While our Bollywood celebrities and their actions have been a regular target of trolls, the latest star to bare its brunt is Amitabh Bachchan. The reason, however, will leave you in splits.

It all happened on Monday night that the megastar’s Twitter account was hacked by Ayyildiz Tim, a pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group. The hacker in question changed the Deewar actor’s profile picture to that of Pakistan’s Prime Minister and former cricketer, Imran Khan. He went onto claim that he has captured Amitabh Bachchan’s DMs and private data. While the actor’s account was restored just in time and all those tweets were deleted, this incident gave birth to some really funny reactions by the netizens. Taking references from his films and imagining Amitabh Bachchan’s state of mind after his account got hacked, Twitteratis made it a point to make it a rib-tickling situation.

Have a look at some of the most entertaining reactions to Amitabh Bachchan’s hacked Twitter account:

Meanwhile #AmitabhBachchan after his Twitter handle getting hacked.. !! pic.twitter.com/8cN1iGyW19 — Agnelo Silveira (@SilveiraAgnelo) June 10, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan right now..!! Account hacked by Pakistan hacker #Amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/oVrqKRsX3r — Squint Parera (@dosra_parera) June 10, 2019

Samay agaya hai aapse Vida lenay ka. Good night to Amitabh Bachchan only😂#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/a9sGO3VT1W — Farwa (@farwaa_zaidi5) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, one of the tweets made by the Turkish hacker on Big B’s account read, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber-attack here. As Ayyldz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++"