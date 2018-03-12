home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan’s job application to work with Katrina and Deepika will surely make you laugh

First published: February 18, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Updated: February 18, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Author: Dyutiman Basu

The post gave a description of how he has been in the industry for 49 years and has acted in approximately 200 films. But the funniest part was Big B, now 76, mentioning the fact that he is 6’2 in height and working with him means that one shall never have a height problem.

Big B has earlier worked with Deepika in Piku and their father-daughter relationship on-screen was loved by all. He will be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan which will hit the screens later this year. This comes after Big B recently tweeted about his 49 years journey in the Bollywood industry. He joined Bollywood on 15th Feb 1969 when he signed his first film Saat Hindustani. Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s film Thugs of Hindostan also starring Aamir Khan. He will soon start shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund followed by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.   

