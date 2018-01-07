Amitabh Bachchan’s look tests for Brahmastra are here!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most admired actors in Bollywood. And he never fails to surprise us by still doing things his contemporaries are done with long time back and even retired. Be it action sequences or shaking a leg with actors half his age, Big B has done it all, impressing his fans with his never ending energy and charm.

And to add to it, Big B has kept the child alive inside him as he does things which even the millennials might not be able to on public platforms.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, who is very active on social media, shared a collage of him emoting different facial expressions and it seems it is for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.

Bachchan captioned the picture with a small note.

Looking at the picture, it seems Big B’s role in this film seems exciting and has now made his fans excited about his next project. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Big B is currently busy with Thugs of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan. Recently, a few pics of Big B from the sets went viral as well. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is slated for a November, 2018 release.