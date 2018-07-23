Amitabh Bachchan’s musings from Bulgaria are all about Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra

Amitabh Bachchan may be in the seventh spring of his life, but the sprint in his stride is still youthful and buoyant. The megastar, whose last film 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor was a gush of warmth, is currently in Bulgaria with Senior Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the rest of the cast and crew of Brahmastra, and seems to be making the most of it. Big B has inherited the wordsmith from his father, late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. We are often treated to his engaging thoughts, in the form of his blog. And this time, he has fused his words to form a musing around the serene streets of Bulgaria.

Over to him and his words.

The pines of Bulgarian forest .. Jordan in and out .. silence of the dew drops and Niladri on the Beamer - Bimmer - Beemer bluetooth .. majestic sublimity of mind body and the ether .. !!

“सुन रहा हूँ शांति इतनी ; है टपकती ओस जितनी …”

.. the elastic words of one of my Father’s poems ..

The precision of work, its ethics, the extreme generosity to hospitality and the bevy of beautiful minds and hands that labour at your comfort, is more than an ever expectation ..

Work, is, this rather large crucible of smiling faces, diligence, and a compliment driven crew, that never hesitates to tell you how wonderful you look .. especially in the boots of their choice !

BRAHMASTRA ; the power of the weaponry, rests undiluted, not moderated or weakened by them, that revel under the aegis or what in commonality is referred to as … the Production !!

See ya tomorrow then .. same time same foot wear !

So .. what was driven out on post as smart talk, took on some realistic ambience ..

‘Walking the streets of NYC .. selfies and all with THE Ranbir’ , was not NYC real , its NYC set in the Studios of the shoot in Sofia .. so to them that seek appointment for a short acknowledgement in New York .. errr .. the flights leave morning and night, via Frankfurt, with sufficient jet lag ..

Ranbir and I are amidst the pines of Bulgaria .. !!