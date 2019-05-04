Amitabh Bachchan's new ad is being 'fixed' by meme loving Twitterati!

Ranjini Maitra May 04 2019, 8.04 pm May 04 2019, 8.04 pm

What's the best by-product of the internet? Memes, of course! Netizens are immensely talented, always finding elements of humour in almost everything. And this spares nothing, from Rahul Gandhi's speech to Kartik Aaryan's character posters. That does cover everything, right? This time around, they are 'fixing' an Amitabh Bachchan advert. It so happened that an ad by Amitabh Bachchan for a waterproofing solution brand recently came out and it has become a hit with memes!

You should actually range the memes that are spanning to and from! From Rohit Sharma to Akshay Kumar, everything is a subject. It has Big B giving you one of his warmest smiles and is standing alongside a turtle shell. As seen in the ad, that aquatic creature is actually Sharma ji, who opted for a short cut while building his house. Hence, there's now leakage everywhere. The other ads also feature a frog i.e. Mr Makhija and an Octopus i.e. Gupta Ji. Quite innovative, right? The turtle ad, however, seems to have spread the most. Like the one below.

Pic1: Imran Khan seeing India’s waters Pic2: Upon noticing Indian Navy there pic.twitter.com/kjM8aK6PIh — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 4, 2019

And the next one in the line is highly 'Nehru'fied.

Whenever someone says ”Nehru” 😜 pic.twitter.com/MV7Wv6KxsG — Chowkidar Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) May 4, 2019

We don't want to comment on the next meme you are going to see.

Pic 1: When you call him Kunal Pic 2: When you call him Masood pic.twitter.com/TBoxfz0bn2 — Lagbhag Main Bhi Chowkidar (@thewolveriin) May 4, 2019

And umm, neither about the next one!

Pic 1: When you call him Abhisar Pic 2: When you call him Dalla pic.twitter.com/L1BbBmMH3B — Lagbhag Main Bhi Chowkidar (@thewolveriin) May 4, 2019

Can you guess? We can't.

Pic1: When asked to solve Delhi’s issues Pic2: When someone whispers ‘donation’ RT if u can guess who’s that person pic.twitter.com/23No4M3FBS — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 4, 2019

Stop making fun of Kohli, you guys! :(

Pic 1: Kohli when asked to play for RCB Pic 2: Kohli when asked to play for India pic.twitter.com/cEiJsHP6Tv — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 4, 2019

Umm...

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad pic.twitter.com/t4kD4KrLj2 — Chowkidar Ankit Shah (@Celesstrikes) May 4, 2019

Someone is miffed with the award Wapsi gang here...

Pic 1: Award Wapsi Gang, intolerance gang when there is no election Pic 2: During Elections pic.twitter.com/7AF9jNDXtu — Lagbhag Main Bhi Chowkidar (@thewolveriin) May 4, 2019

Was that a good read on a Saturday evening? Ok bye!