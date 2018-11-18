Amitabh Bachchan's recent post on Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam is a déjà vu of sorts

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s doting son AbRam is quite convinced that Senior Bachchan is his grandfather. The 76-year-old megastar who essayed the role of SRK’s dad in 2001 release, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, shared a cute photo of himself along with AbRam on his Instagram account. The picture shared by Big B is from his granddaughter Aaradhya’s seventh birthday bash.

Well, the highlight from the party was surely the bonding between Amitabh Bachchan and AbRam. As per Big B’s post, the little one seems to be pretty convinced that Big B is his dadu. Well, this is not the first time something like this has happened. Big B’s this post was like a déjà vu of an event from Aaradhya’s sixth birthday party.

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

On November 19, 2017, Big B had shared a post on Twitter stating how it was a priceless moment to see AbRam so happy savouring on his candy floss. SRK’s quick reply to Big B saying that AbRam feels he is his grandfather led to a sweet banter between the stars.

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

On this note, it would be great to see Big B and SRK doing a film again, no?

Lastly, Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash on Friday was one star-studded affair. Some of the biggest names from B-Town made it to the seven-year-old's party.