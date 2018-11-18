Amitabh Bachchan's recent post on Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam is a déjà vu of sorts

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s doting son AbRam is quite convinced that Senior Bachchan is his grandfather. The 76-year-old megastar who essayed the role of SRK’s dad in 2001 release, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, shared a cute photo of himself along with AbRam on his Instagram account. The picture shared by Big B is from his granddaughter Aaradhya’s seventh birthday bash.
View this post on Instagram
... 🤣🤣🤗🤗 .. and this be little Abram, ShahRukh’s little one .. who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his Fathers FATHER .. and wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him !!!
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on
Well, the highlight from the party was surely the bonding between Amitabh Bachchan and AbRam. As per Big B’s post, the little one seems to be pretty convinced that Big B is his dadu. Well, this is not the first time something like this has happened. Big B’s this post was like a déjà vu of an event from Aaradhya’s sixth birthday party.
On November 19, 2017, Big B had shared a post on Twitter stating how it was a priceless moment to see AbRam so happy savouring on his candy floss. SRK’s quick reply to Big B saying that AbRam feels he is his grandfather led to a sweet banter between the stars.
On this note, it would be great to see Big B and SRK doing a film again, no?
Lastly, Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash on Friday was one star-studded affair. Some of the biggest names from B-Town made it to the seven-year-old's party.