image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Amitabh Bachchan’s response irks Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan’s response irks Tanushree Dutta

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 01 2018, 8.04 pm
back
Amitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentNana PatekarTanushree Dutta
nextKrishna Raj Kapoor: Daughter Rima Jain shares heartening stories of her parents
ALSO READ

Thugs Of Hindostan trailer invites Memes from Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan swells with pride at his children’s successes

Thugs of Hindostan: Did you notice these 2 GLARING mistakes in the trailer?