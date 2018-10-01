Amitabh Bachchan’s response irks Tanushree Dutta

Actress Tanushree Dutta’s recent allegations against Nana Patekar claiming that he sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleasss, a decade ago, have been finding supporters aplenty. The actress has spoken about the incident in the past as well, but this time, post the #MeToo wave in the West, Indian audiences and celebs are sitting up and listening and even offering support to the lady.

While the voices in support are only getting louder, there is a section of Bollywood who are playing it safe by choosing not to comment on the situation and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan happens to be one of them. At the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan, when he was quizzed about the entire controversy, he replied, “Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?”

This statement hasn’t gone down too well with Tanushree and in a recent interview to HT, she replied, “I’m hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes. They play roles in films and the audience applauds. But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don’t make sense.”

Speaking of recent developments, Tanushree is putting together a team of lawyers to defend her interests and reveals that she has not received any legal notice from Nana Patekar’s side.