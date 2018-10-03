image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Amitabh Bachchan's ‘saucy’ comment for son Abhishek leaves Shweta Bachchan in splits

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's ‘saucy’ comment for son Abhishek leaves Shweta Bachchan in splits

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 03 2018, 7.48 pm
back
Abhishek BachchanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainment
nextJanhvi Kapoor wants a destination wedding, but with a desi twist
ALSO READ

Hima Das left clean bowled after meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Uri: Vicky Kaushal slays the poster of his latest film, teaser out soon

Amitabh Bachchan swells with pride at his children’s successes