Amitabh Bachchan's ‘saucy’ comment for son Abhishek leaves Shweta Bachchan in splits

Amitabh Bachchan has always been a cool cat and, yet again, he makes us want to go hug him tightly because he’s done something adorable! He shared a throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan from his childhood days and as much as we’re going aww over the picture, it’s the caption that has left us in splits. Big B calls him a ‘sauce’.

You read that right! Did he mean to say that it’s a saucy, desirable picture or what?! Well, as of now, we can only come up with these kind of theories, but whatever be the purpose of it, we are totally rooting for this one. Also, we can’t escape Abhishek’s smiling with his front-teeth lost. Reminding us of our innocent days as a child, when we had similar phases of lost front teeth.

Also, just like we had a good laugh, Abhishek’s elder sister Shweta too couldn’t contain her laughter and her reply says it all.

Now, can either from this baap-beta jodi explain what exactly does the ‘saucy’ comment denote here? Because we are pretty excited to know. Speaking of their work commitments, Big B will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in it. Abhishek Bachchan has Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his last release, Manmarziyaan, did average business at the box office.