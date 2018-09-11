Amitabh Bachchan’s special note leaves Manmarziyaan pair Vicky and Taapsee floored

As Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan is up for release this Friday (Sept 14), the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the best buzz around their movie. Their city tours and concerts have sought an instant connect with the masses and the trio of Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu couldn’t have asked for more.

Now, Vicky and Taapsee are over the moon and they have every right to be so. We say this because the legend of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has penned heartwarming notes to the duo. Naturally, they were delighted and humbled by this sweet gesture from Big B.

So, they took to their individual social media pages and expressed their gratitude over the letters received.

View this post on Instagram Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved ! A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Sep 10, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

While Vicky Kaushal displayed the contents of his letter, Taapsee chose to keep it a secret and only shared her excitement over the letter with a Boomerang and a picture. Mr Bachchan is known to write letters when he loves an actors’ work fondly. This is another such instance when he went all out sending his best wishes and love towards the star cast of Manmarziyaan which also stars his son Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Aanand L Rai, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena, Manmarizyaan is slated to release on September 14, 2018.