Amitabh Bachchan’s trick with old clothes proves his futuristic fashion sense

Nikita Thakkar April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

It's a ground rule; Bollywood celebs cannot repeat their outfits. So have you ever thought what happens to their clothes once they have made an appearance donning the same? Well, we don't know about the rest, but we surely know what Amitabh Bachchan does to his old clothes.

In his latest blog, Big B has revealed that he does not destroy his old clothes, rather he preserves them. He writes, "I do not destroy old clothing. I give them away to the needy, or keep some for myself for they, in turn, shall be the fashion within years... It is the narrow drain pipe trousers today, it will become the flared wide bottomed soon. Some already are... glory be, for the purchase of the new shall be limited, or none at all."

Which is actually true. If we glance through the latest fashion trends, we aren't witnessing anything new. The trends seem to be a little-modified version of fashion that we have already witnessed. Like the Bell-bottom pants are in vogue again and same is with dungarees. Even the round sunglasses for that matter!

Big B is smart, we must say! He can actually foresee the future in fashion and save up on money.

LOL... Just kidding!