Its Father’s Day today and Bollywood celebrities came forward and poured wishes for their dads by tweeting and putting up posts on their Instagram. While some shared current pictures, others posted a throwback, setting the tone for nostalgia. But as the world is busy wishing their dads, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet was a different and heartwarming. He posted a picture of him with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and questioned the whole idea about celebrating fathers on just one specific day.

His tweet reads, “ये #FathersDay क्या होता है, मेरी तो समझ में नहीं आया । मेरे लिए तो हर दिन Fathers Day होता है । लेकिन @avigowarikar ने ये तस्वीर लेके दाल दी है, तो मैं उसे स्वीकारता हूँ, धयवाद !!🙏🙏”.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet on Father’s Day here:

T 3197 -ये #FathersDay क्या होता है, मेरी तो समझ में नहीं आया । मेरे लिए तो हर दिन Fathers Day होता है । लेकिन @avigowarikar ने ये तस्वीर लेके दाल दी है, तो मैं उसे स्वीकारता हूँ, धयवाद !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/b7DHaNvQtk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2019

He posted another tweet, which looks like they were taken from the sets where the above-shared pictures were being taken. The candid pictures shared by the actor mirror the affection he feels for his daughter. His caption is, “At work, so Sunday at the Jalsa Gate in some doubt .. but trying hard ..

... and daughters be the best ..”

T 3197 - At work, so Sunday at the Jalsa Gate in some doubt .. but trying hard .. ... and daughters be the best .. pic.twitter.com/lVEJBHXGFL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2019

The actor, also father to Abhishek Bachchan, is often seen sharing pictures with his daughters and granddaughters. In February, when Shweta’s debut novel Paradise Towers became one of the best-selling fiction books, he wrote, “Nothing brings greater pride to a father than this achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special. From this little 'ghunghat (veil)' to the 'best seller.” The post was shared with an adorable collage of Sweta’s childhood picture on the right side and her book listing on the left.

When Shweta launched her clothing brand in collaboration with Monisha Jaisingh, Amitabh wrote a small poem for her and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, appreciating and cherishing the girls. Here is Amitabh’s poem for his daughters: