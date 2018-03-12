Amitabh Bachchans young fan braved crowds & sneaked into his house, just for a wave!

The Sunday ritual outside megastar Amitabh Bachchan's house has been going on for 36 years now. The legend had recently shared a post on social media where he mentioned that this ritual started way back in 1982. Huge crowds gather outside his house just to catch a glimpse of the Shahenshah. And it's just that one glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan that makes his fans go crazy. Not only from the city, but people from outside Mumbai also drop in to see their beloved star.

On Tuesday, March 6 Big B took to social media to share a picture of a young girl who braved the Sunday crowds and sneaked into the gates of his house, just for a wave.

T 2734 - This little one braved the Sunday crowds and came through the gates .. just for a wave .. ! so cute .. !😀😀 pic.twitter.com/64X5Jt2lij — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 5, 2018

Even at the age of 75, Big B has a huge fan following on various social networking sites. Senior Bachchan rules everywhere, be it Twitter, Instagram or even his blog. He keeps his fans engaged on social media by sharing pics and stories from the film sets or about his family.

Big B is currently busy filming Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Shaikh. His film with Rishi Kapoor, 102 Not Out is scheduled to hit the screens on May 4.

His son Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan. Abhishek returned to the film sets after 2 years for this film.