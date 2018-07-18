Amma Dekh song from Nawabzaade: Google the original one and enjoy it

Recreating old classic songs and ruining it, is the new trend of Bollywood. Joining the trend is the upcoming film Nawabzaade in which the 90s song Amma Dekh has been recreated. The song features the lead actors of the film Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande along with Shakti Mohan.

Gurinder Seagal has composed this rehashed version and it is also sung by him along with Sukriti Kakar. Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Shakti Mohan have danced very well, and there’s no doubt that they are great dancers, but this track is so bad that even their moves can’t save it. You just want to close the tab and want to listen to the original one in a matter of few seconds.

The original song Amma Dekh is from the film Stuntman which starred Jackie Shroff in the lead role. The track was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Bali Brahmbhatt and Alka Yagnik. It was a rage in the 90s, and this recreated version surely ruins it.

Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, Nawabzaade is slated to release on July 27, 2018. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Sanjeeda Sheikh have dance numbers in the film.