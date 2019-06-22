Darshana Devi June 22 2019, 11.53 am June 22 2019, 11.53 am

There was a time when most of the big banner films had Amrish Puri portraying the antagonist. The legendary actor might not be with us today, but will always be remembered for signature dialogues like Mogambo Khush Hua, Ja Simran Ja and Jee Le Apni Zindagi, especially for all the 90s kids. The iconic villain featured in over 400 films and also starred in various Hollywood films namely Gandhi, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Saturday, June 22, marked the late actor’s 87th birth anniversary and Google paid a special tribute to him with a doodle.

The tech giant featured a grey scale sketch of the actor with its logo written in red and orange in the background. Puri made his debut in Indian cinema with Reshma Aur Shera, released in 1971, and is hugely admired for films like Mr India, Karan Arjun, Phool Aur Kaante, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaante to name a few. There was a time when he even turned down ace Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s offer of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. But the movie mogul was keen on working with the actor and convinced Puri to take up the role. “Amrish is my favourite villain. The best the world has ever produced and ever will,” Spielberg had earlier said.

