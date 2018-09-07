Amul man Verghese Kurien's story to become a Bollywood film soon

How many of you remember Shyam Benegal's Manthan? The critically acclaimed film was inspired by the notable milk cooperative movement inspired by Verghese Kurien, the father of Asia's largest dairy brand, Amul. Moving on, another one, on Kurien's life and Amul's journey of becoming what it is today, is on the cards. The film will be helmed by director Shree Narayan Singh of the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame.

"The scripting is on. It will take some time because it’s a period film. We are starting from 1947. It’s a lot of work. I will take around one, one and a half year. It’ based on the man who established Amul and how Amul became Amul," Singh confirmed while talking to the media as he was promoting his upcoming directorial Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.

We also hear the film will take inspiration from Kurien's book, I Too Had A Dream. Rumours suggest, after the glorious success of Toilet, Singh has once again approached Akshay to essay the milkman's character. However, we don't yet have a confirmation on the same.

After back to back hits, Akshay is now a safe bet for message oriented films. His last release Gold, based on true events, had a good run at the box office too. Hence, we won't be surprised if the Toilet actor-director duo team up once more!