Amul pays a heartwarming tribute to Sridevi

The news of veteran actress Sridevi’s demise is hard to digest for her family and fans. Tributes have been pouring in and now Amul has gone a step further with it’s latest advert. Various characters, immortalised by Sridevi on the silver screen over the years, with the caption "Woh lamhe hum hamesha yaad rakhengay”.

This, however, isn’t the first time that Amul has paid its tribute to the first female superstar of Hindi cinema. Here’s a look at the others:

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. The actress was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor.