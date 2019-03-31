Amy Jackson announces pregnancy on the special occasion of Mother’s Day

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 3.45 pm March 31 2019, 3.45 pm

It’s raining couples, weddings and star kids in Bollywood. The latest entrant to join the bandwagon is Bollywood actress Amy Jackson. The 2.0 actor has always been open about her relationship with fiancé George Panayiotou. Their never-ending PDA on social media serves as enough proof. Adding to their love, Amy Jackson has made the most special revelation on the most special day. The actor took to her Instagram and shared that she is expecting her first child with fiancé George.

In her post, Amy shared an extremely adorable silhouette that had Amy Jackson along with George pecking a kiss on her forehead, near the sunset. We also spotted Amy Jackson’s tiny baby bump. In her caption, Amy expressed her excitement of foraying into parenthood. The actor wrote that she was eagerly waiting to share this news with fans and that there’s nothing better than the occasion of Mother’s Day for revealing such delightful news. While Amy and George have been seeing each other for around a year, it was on January 1, 2019, when they got engaged. It was on their trip to Africa when George proposed to the actress and she said, ‘yes a gazillion times.’

The two are currently residing together and reportedly, they will tie the knot in Greece in early 2020. George Panayiotou is a multi-millionaire ‘playboy’ who heads the development and acquisition of The Ability Group. Amy Jackson is well known for her performances in films like Singh Is Bling, 2.0, Freaky Ali and Ekk Deewana Tha.