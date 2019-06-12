Antara Kashyap June 12 2019, 4.25 pm June 12 2019, 4.25 pm

Actress Amy Jackson of Ekk Deewana Tha and Singh is Bliing fame recently went on a road trip with her gal pals at 6 months pregnant! The British actress and model was a part a foundation Cash & Rocket that raises money for various charities around the world. The Cash & Rocket Europe tour was a week-long fundraiser that supports three charities that work for women empowerment. It included some of the most influential women in the world hand-picked including Men In Black 3 actress Emma Thompson and socialite Paris Hilton. The venue included the exotic location of London, Paris, Geneva and Monte Carlo from 6th to 9th June 2019.

Amy Jackson took to Instagram about how she had the best time of her life at the road trip despite people thinking she was crazy to do it at 6 months pregnant. The actress penned a heartfelt post with a couple of #Goals worthy pictures from the trip. The pictures featured a gorgeous red convertible and her partner model Zara Martin. She thanked Martin for being her "ride or die co-pilot". She also talked about how Cash & Rocket's cause was close to her heart as a mother to be. Despite being on the road for hours at a stretch the actor had the best experiences and met incredible women who will be her friends for life. She also thanked Cash & Rocket CEO Julie Brangstrup and hoped that she could be a mum as good as her. The actor had to miss out on the Geneva to Monte Carlo leg of the tour because of a family commitment and went back to London from Geneva.

Check out her Instagram post:

Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starring 2.0 which released in 2018. She has reportedly bagged a role in Salman Khan's Kick 2 directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.