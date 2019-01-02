image
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Amy Jackson is now engaged to British beau George Panayiotou

Bollywood

Amy Jackson is now engaged to British beau George Panayiotou

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 02 2019, 2.50 pm
back
Amy JacksonBollywoodEngagedEntertainmentGeorge Panayiotou
nextKaran Johar thanks Rohit Shetty for Simmba, says it was one of the best experiences of his life
ALSO READ

2.0 box office: Rajinikanth's film breaks record in Chennai city

2.0: Akshay Kumar is in a complete awe of his own avatar

2.0: Akshay Kumar nails it as the evil crowman