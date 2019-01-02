Amy Jackson is now engaged to British beau George Panayiotou

The winter festive season is also that prime time of the year when wedding ceremonies happen plentifully! From sports to entertainment, numerous celebrities keyed the wedlocks this year. We HAVE to mention the big, fat weddings of Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra; both of their much-talked-about love stories resulted in a sweet forever! Another actor Amy Jackson now revealed that she got engaged to British boyfriend Geroge Panayiotou. "The start of our new adventure in life," she writes.

In an overwhelming note that she has written on Instagram, Amy shared a picture of the two sharing a beautiful moment of love. She also flaunts her diamond ring. Geroge, who she was dating for a while now, is the son of British business baron Andreas Panayiotou. Before George, Amy was in a relationship with her Ek Deewana Tha co-star Prateik Babbar after cupid struck at their film's set. She later dated boxer Joe Selkirk. They fell apart after the sportsman allegedly harassed her outside a Liverpool hotel.

Amy and George are presently holidaying at Zambia in South Africa and also rang in their new year there. She earlier celebrated her first Christmas with George in London and also shared a picture of the two sharing an intense kiss. Great going!