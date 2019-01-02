Amy Jackson is now engaged to British beau George Panayiotou

The winter festive season is also that prime time of the year when wedding ceremonies happen plentifully! From sports to entertainment, numerous celebrities keyed the wedlocks this year. We HAVE to mention the big, fat weddings of Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra; both of their much-talked-about love stories resulted in a sweet forever! Another actor Amy Jackson now revealed that she got engaged to British boyfriend Geroge Panayiotou. "The start of our new adventure in life," she writes.
In an overwhelming note that she has written on Instagram, Amy shared a picture of the two sharing a beautiful moment of love. She also flaunts her diamond ring. Geroge, who she was dating for a while now, is the son of British business baron Andreas Panayiotou. Before George, Amy was in a relationship with her Ek Deewana Tha co-star Prateik Babbar after cupid struck at their film's set. She later dated boxer Joe Selkirk. They fell apart after the sportsman allegedly harassed her outside a Liverpool hotel.
1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life 🌈 ✨ I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world 💍❤️
Amy and George are presently holidaying at Zambia in South Africa and also rang in their new year there. She earlier celebrated her first Christmas with George in London and also shared a picture of the two sharing an intense kiss. Great going!
Yesterday was incredible... We got to visit Zambia’s Elephant Sanctuary in the Bush. The older elephants, like the bulls Bop, Danny and Madinda, were rescued from Zimbabwe because of severe drought and culls decades ago, while others have assimilated from the wild, or were born into the herd. The elephants have grown up with safe human support using the “positive reinforcement method” and are free to roam wherever they choose. There are less than 500,000 African elephants left in the world, and between 2007 and 2014 the population dropped by a third. Slowly but surely programs and sanctuary’s like this one will help to improve those statistics 🐘🙏🏼
Merry 💋mass ❤️ First Christmas in our new home with family and friends like family ✨🙏🏼 Thankyou @penny_toumbas @88ga @hga003 #DREAMTEAM 👩🏻🍳
