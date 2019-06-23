Divya Ramnani June 23 2019, 6.58 pm June 23 2019, 6.58 pm

Amy Jackson is in a happy space, both personally and professionally. The Singh is Bling actor, who announced her pregnancy on the occasion of Mother's Day, is enjoying every bit of this special phase. In fact, the mommy-to-be is sure making her pregnancy a little more adventurous and exciting. From attending back-to-back events to going on a road trip to Europe and becoming a beautiful bridesmaid at sister-in-law's wedding; Amy is making some really great memories. Well, there's something else too that is keeping the 2.O star busy. It's her gym, guys!

Amy Jackson, despite being 26 weeks old pregnant, is setting some major fitness goals for all the women, who are expecting! Taking to her Instagram account, Amy shared a post-workout picture of herself, as she was in the gym. Dressed up in a blue crop top and black jeggings, Amy looked radiant as ever. Not to miss that super-adorable baby bump, which is indeed a highlight of this picture! In her caption, Amy opened up on her struggles to choose between the gym and a bowl of honey. But, here she is, sweating it out and nailing every bit of it! You go, girl!

Have a look at Amy Jackson's post here:

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, it was on May 6 that Amy Jackson got engaged to her boyfriend George Panayiotou. Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot by 2020. A source close to the couple was quoted as saying to a media portal, "The couple will marry in a Greeks wedding. The couple is currently zeroing in on the right location in Greece for a beachside wedding. Amy wanted a beach-side venue for her special day and they are currently looking for the perfect venue at villas near Mykonos Island. The actress had visited the place with her beau last year and fell in love with the beautiful locale. The couple will tie the knot as per Christian rituals. Amy also plans to settle in the UK after getting married."