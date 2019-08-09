Amy Jackson is pregnant and her maternity photoshoot has made way to the internet. The 27-year-old actress announced her engagement to a British businessman George Panayiotou in January this year. And now the couple is expecting their first baby. As the actress is going through a beautiful phase of her life, her Instagram handle is flooded with adorable baby bump pictures. Today, the actress took to her Instagram and shared another bold picture from her maternity shoot.
In the picture, shared on her social media handle, the actress is beautifully embracing her bare baby bump while soaking in the sun in her backyard. She is also seen wearing a huge hat. In the caption, the actress writes that with pregnancy, she has embraced all the aspects such as stretch marks, gained weight and everything in between.
Take a look at the picture:
Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between 🙏🏼 #MOTHERHODO
Amy Jackson is also a fitness freak. Few days ago, took to her social media handle and shared a picture stating that she has still been exercising with her pregnancy. The actor further added how the doctors had suggested that the exercise would ease her pregnancy and labour.
Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I’ve kept it going right into my third trimester. It’s been proven that working out ( even if it’s just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING 💪🏼 I stay active everyday with @aloyoga
Though Amy Jackson is a British actress, she is well known for her roles in the Indian film industries. She has acted in films of different languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. In Bollywood she has done films like Ekk Deewana Tha alongside Prateik Babbar and Singh Is Bliing alongside Akshay Kumar.