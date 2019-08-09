Nilofar Shaikh August 09 2019, 7.43 pm August 09 2019, 7.43 pm

Amy Jackson is pregnant and her maternity photoshoot has made way to the internet. The 27-year-old actress announced her engagement to a British businessman George Panayiotou in January this year. And now the couple is expecting their first baby. As the actress is going through a beautiful phase of her life, her Instagram handle is flooded with adorable baby bump pictures. Today, the actress took to her Instagram and shared another bold picture from her maternity shoot.

In the picture, shared on her social media handle, the actress is beautifully embracing her bare baby bump while soaking in the sun in her backyard. She is also seen wearing a huge hat. In the caption, the actress writes that with pregnancy, she has embraced all the aspects such as stretch marks, gained weight and everything in between.

Amy Jackson is also a fitness freak. Few days ago, took to her social media handle and shared a picture stating that she has still been exercising with her pregnancy. The actor further added how the doctors had suggested that the exercise would ease her pregnancy and labour.

