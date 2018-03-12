Amy Jackson to star opposite Salman Khan in Kick 2

Salman Khan has a packed schedule this year. The 52-year-old actor will soon commence work on the sequel to 2014 blockbuster film Kick but only after overseeing his home production project Loveratri which will mark his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s debut.

The sizzling chemistry between Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez was much liked by the audience in the first edition of Kick. However, rumours were abuzz on who will star in its sequel. Latest reports suggest that Amy Jackson has been roped in for the part. The actress has worked with Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan in Freaky Ali, a film that Sohail directed and Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starred. She was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the second installment of Singh Is King and is hugely popular in South. Amy will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s 2.0 also starring Khiladi Kumar.

Kick was the directorial debut of producer Sajid Nadiadwala and was produced by Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film was the official remake of 2009 Telugu flick Kick. Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin featured in the film along with Salman and Jacqueline. Jacqueline may have been replaced in the second edition but Kick which was the biggest hit of her career, but it’s hardly a loss given that she has Race 3 with Salman. Kick 2 will hit the theatres on Christmas 2019.

After the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman is busy shooting for Race 3 also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah and will release on Eid 2018. He will also begin work on Arbaaz’s Dabangg 3 and will film brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri’s period drama Bharat simultaneously. Bharat is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Tiger Zinda Hai fame.