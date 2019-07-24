Soheib Ahsan July 24 2019, 11.52 pm July 24 2019, 11.52 pm

Amy Jackson has been and continues to be a model of inspiration. Not just for her role in the acting industry, but also for her recent photoshoot. Despite being heavily pregnant, Jackson has been rocking a number of photoshoots, featuring her beautiful baby bump. Now, fans have been blessed with pictures from another photoshoot and Amy Jackson looks very sensual in them. The pictures had Amy wearing a black dress with a black hat. In the caption, even Amy Jackson admits that she is thrilled with the pictures. Yummy-mummy, isn't she?

Check out Amy Jackson's pictures below:

Although Amy Jackson is a British actress, she is better known for her roles in the Indian film industries. She has acted mostly in Tamil films and a few other Telugu and Hindi films. She made her debut in a Tamil film in 2010 after Indian producers noticed her on a Miss Teen World website owing to her modeling career. She was last seen in 2.0 alongside Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar. Jackson also made her television debut in the same year appearing as a superhero known as Saturn Girl in The CW television series titled Supergirl.

Apart from acting, Amy Jackson also owns a restaurant in London with her mother, which they opened in 2017. She is also very focussed on her fitness. She recently shared a picture on Instagram revealing that she has still been exercising with her pregnancy in reduced durations. The actor added how the doctors had suggested that the exercise would ease her pregnancy and labour.

