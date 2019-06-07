British actress and model Amy Jackson has made a mark in the Indian film industry. Starting her career in Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, the actress has starred in Telugu and Kannada films. The actress has co-starred with actors like Prateik Babbar in Ekk Deewana Tha and Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Bliing. Now pregnant, the mom-to-be has shared a story on her Instagram flaunting her baby bump.
View this post on Instagram
Any Jackson looks absolute goddess as she flaunts her baby bump in a satin black gown. . . . . #indotcom #celebrity #bollywoodstylefile #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodactress
A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on
The actress had announced her engagement with her multimillionaire boyfriend, George Panayiotou, through on Instagram post on January 1. The post read, “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!”
View this post on Instagram
YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life 🌈 ✨ I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world 💍❤️
A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on
She surprised her fans once again while sharing a picture on her Instagram with her fiancé, exposing her baby bump. The caption read, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one ❤️
A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on
On her pregnancy, the actress was quoted as saying, "It was totally unplanned. We had no idea." Amy further went on to add that she and her fiancé, George are excitedly looking forward to becoming parents. The Liverpudlian actress remarked, "We’re at that stage where we’re definitely ready for it. I don’t think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we’re in such a good place. We’re happy together, we have a beautiful home and we’re excited to be a mum and dad."
If reports are to be believed, the couple is set to get married in a beach-style wedding in 2020 “The couple will marry in a Greeks wedding. The couple is currently zeroing in on the right location in Greece for a beachside wedding. Amy wanted a beach-side venue for her special day and they are currently looking for the perfect venue at villas near Mykonos Island. The actress had visited the place with her beau last year and fell in love with the beautiful locale. The couple will tie the knot as per Christian rituals. Amy also plans to settle in the UK after getting married."Read More