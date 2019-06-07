Priyanka Kaul June 07 2019, 8.07 pm June 07 2019, 8.07 pm

British actress and model Amy Jackson has made a mark in the Indian film industry. Starting her career in Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, the actress has starred in Telugu and Kannada films. The actress has co-starred with actors like Prateik Babbar in Ekk Deewana Tha and Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Bliing. Now pregnant, the mom-to-be has shared a story on her Instagram flaunting her baby bump.

The actress had announced her engagement with her multimillionaire boyfriend, George Panayiotou, through on Instagram post on January 1. The post read, “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!”

She surprised her fans once again while sharing a picture on her Instagram with her fiancé, exposing her baby bump. The caption read, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

On her pregnancy, the actress was quoted as saying, "It was totally unplanned. We had no idea." Amy further went on to add that she and her fiancé, George are excitedly looking forward to becoming parents. The Liverpudlian actress remarked, "We’re at that stage where we’re definitely ready for it. I don’t think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we’re in such a good place. We’re happy together, we have a beautiful home and we’re excited to be a mum and dad."