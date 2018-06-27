An antagonist with repeated actions and emotions; is Nawazuddin Siddiqui stuck in a rut?

“I don’t want to repeat my characters or roles in my movies. I want that every character played by me should surprise the audience. When a role played by you is a hit in the movie, then the opportunities to play similar characters keep coming." These were words from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while he promoted his film Manjhi- The Mountain Man.

An actor with sheer excellence, Nawazuddin had left us awestruck many times. But what he feared, is probably happening.

In less than month, Netflix's new original series Sacred Games will be up and live for everyone to enjoy. Nawaz will be playing Ganesh Gaitonde, a notorious gangster as mentioned in Vikram Chandra's novel with the same name. It will be nail-biting chase between he and cop Satraj Singh (Saif Ali Khan). But it also makes us ask, why?

By the time his major shot to fame Gangs of Wasseypur happened to him, Nawaz had appeared in a number of films. However, mostly in side characters. Post Wasseypur, which he undoubtedly nailed it with his grey shades, he probably became a lucrative choice as an antagonist. Black Friday was another on card. In Monsoon Shootout, we had him playing Shiva, the badass criminal with more badass arms. In Badlapur, he guised as Liak Mohammed Tungrekar, a bank robber. Not to forget Kick before that, wherein he wasn't a goon or a robber, but played a corrupt business, and a negative character nevertheless.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manjhi- The Mountain Man were a refreshing change. While he played a journalist in the Salman Khan-starrer, Manjhi was an extremely inspirational character. But then, back to basics!

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Munna Michael not only flunked at the box office, but sketched his respective careers with far lower excellence that what he can pull off. Just like the actors themselves, the audience has its own saturation point too. And we do want to see Nawaz exploring more, now!