An Arranged Marriage awaits Ali Fazal next!

Before you let your imaginations fly, we are talking about a film. The good-looking hunk Ali Fazal has now bagged Pradeep Sarkar's next titled Arranged Marriage. Called a contemporary love story, the film will be based out of Kolkata and will revolve around a family and its involvement in an arranged marriage.

“Arranged Marriage is a unique modern day love story set in Kolkata. We have been filming in Kolkata. Its the modern world, its 2018, it does touch upon some very essential phases of love, relationships, families that are involved in marriages and how important it is that where these families come from but I am very very excited to work with my co-actors. It's an honor and privilege to work with a veteran director and writer Pradeep dada who has given such powerful and meaningful cinema and has worked with some of the best talents of India cinema," the actor said.

Ali is presently working on Amazon Original's new series Mirzapur. On the other hand, Pradeep Sarkar's last outing Helicopter Eela starring Kajol received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike, but Kajol, after all these years, was widely loved by the audience.

However, an arranged marriage might just turn out better!