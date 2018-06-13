John Abraham celebrates the success of Parmanu, but where is Diana Penty?

After getting delayed for almost three to four times, John Abraham-starrer Parmanu finally hit the screens on May 25, 2018. The movie opened to mixed reviews and took a slow start at the box office. But, over the weekend the movie showed a very good jump. The film has collected more than Rs 50 crore at the box office and it is a hit.

John Abraham, who is also the producer of the film recently organised a bash to celebrate the success of the film.

The bash was attended by the film’s director Abhishek Sharma, and other celebs like Anuja Sathe, Jaccky Bhagnani, etc. However, the lead actress of the film Diana Penty was missing from the bash and we wonder why.

Parmanu was based on the nuclear bomb test explosions that was conducted in 1998 by the Indian Army at Pokhran.

The film was in news for mostly all the wrong reasons. First the release dates were being changed and later the producers, John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment had a legal tussle over the film. But, John won the battle and then the film finally released.

And as we say ‘all's well that ends well’.