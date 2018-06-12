An emotional Khushi Kapoor breaks down at Dhadak trailer launch, Janhvi plays the perfect sister

Monday wasn’t just an important day for young debutants Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor but also an emotional one for the Kapoor sisters. The film marked Janhvi’s entry into Bollywood and now the young actress will now carry late actress Sridevi’s legacy forward on the silver screen. During a photoshoot with the cast and their families, Janhvi’s younger sister, Khushi couldn’t hold back her tears. Khushi clearly missed her mother’s presence on her sister’s big day. The two sisters hugged each other on the stage and Janhvi played the perfect elder sister.

The trailer launch witnessed the Kapoor Khandaan display a show of strength as Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Harshvardhan Kapoor and others made it to the event to mark Janhvi’s entry into Bollywood.

A day before the trailer’s release, Janhvi’s half-brother Arjun Kapoor too posted an emotional message for his sister on Instagram. Arjun is currently shooting for Namasty England in London.

Earlier in an interview to Vogue, Janhvi spoke about Khushi's maternal instincts and said, “I have always been very bad at that. Khushi is very maternal with me. I am a full baby. She takes care of me. Now she comes and puts me to sleep sometimes.”

She further added, “I could always be the baby with her. When I’d wake up, the first thing I’d do was ask for her. I’d need her to put me to sleep sometimes and she literally had to feed me. The day before she left for the wedding, I had to shoot, but I couldn’t sleep, so I was like, “I need you to come and put me to sleep.” But she was packing, so by the time she came to me I was half asleep. But I could feel her patting my head.”

It’s amply evident that the Kapoor sisters share very strong bond and are each other’s pillar of strength. Setting many sibling-goals are we!