An excited Alia Bhatt can’t keep calm as Sonakshi Sinha boards the ‘Kalank’ express

Karan Johar’s upcoming production Kalank has been making noise due to its stellar star cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier, Sridevi was to be a part of the movie, but due to her untimely demise, the makers roped in Madhuri Dixit Nene as her replacement. There was a lot of talk around the casting of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri in a movie together as they shared a past and were apparently in a serious relationship.

Anyway, all that’s a thing of the past now and the makers and the star cast are an excited bunch already. Now, actress Sonakshi Sinha has joined the ensemble cast and starts shooting for the movie from today (June 12). Her co-star Alia Bhatt is super excited and she made it evident through her Instagram story in which she has posted a boomerang video of herself and wrote, “Also, shooting with the one and only Sonakshi”. Check it out here:

Sonakshi too reciprocated the feelings by sharing the same video of Alia’s on her Instagram stories. Plus, she even took to her Twitter page to express her excitement to start shooting for the movie. Have a look:

New day, new film, new journey! On the sets of #Kalank and i cant wait to start shooting already!! Wish me luck! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 13, 2018

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is produced by Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios. It will be releasing on April 19, 2019.