Divya Ramnani June 25 2019, 5.03 pm June 25 2019, 5.03 pm

One has always identified Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as someone extremely calm, composed and quiet, on most of the times. Though she has always compensated her silence with those mesmerising dimples. However, all of those qualities of the Cocktail actor seems to be a thing of the past now, thanks to her super crazy husband: Ranveer Singh. Why do we say so? Umm, a video of Deepika Padukone, being at her goofy best, is doing the rounds of social media and her actions are sure to remind you of her hubby!

In the clip, the very stunning Deepika Padukone could be seen exiting the airport along with her team. However, as she was about to enter her car, one of the paparazzi guys jokingly asked Dippy for a lift. Well, the actor, too, decided to play along, as she obliged the person by responding, “Aaja bethja.” Her reply had everyone, including the actor, in splits. LOL! We sense some Ranveer Singh effects here! And this comes after Deepika’s super bling outfit. *coughs*

Take a look at Deepika Padukone and her ‘car’nama here:

While we are at Deepika Padukone and her airport antics, here’s to the time when she was highly appraised for her down to earth behaviour. Recently, while the Padmaavat actor was entering the airport, she got interrupted by a security guard, who asked her for her ID. Though it took some time for the actor to realise, she eventually produced her ID to the guard with utmost politeness.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s video here:

View this post on Instagram Thy shall always obey rules 👍 #deepikapadukone A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 21, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT