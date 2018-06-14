An excited Salman Khan shares a still from Loveratri, teaser to be out today

It’s pretty unusual to see Salman Khan wake up early just to post something on social media, but today, he did the unexpected much to the delight of his fans. He shared a new still from his home production venture, Loveratri, that stars debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

In the picture, the couple is seen enjoying a cup of tea and they have their eyes just for each other. Sharing the still at 9am, the actor also revealed that the teaser of the movie will be unveiled at 3 pm today. In case you don’t know, the teaser is narrated by none other than Salman Khan himself.

The teaser will be attached to the prints of his upcoming release ‘Race 3’.

The romantic drama Loveratri will see the love story between Aayush and Warina’s characters unfold during the Navratri festival. The movie has been shot in London and the outskirts of Gujarat.

Recently, the movie had run into trouble due to its title. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had issued a warning which stated that the name of the movie distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival, hence, they won’t allow its screening.

Written by Naren Bhatt, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman under the banner Salman Khan Films, Loveratri is slated to release on October 5 this year.