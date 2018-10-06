image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
An ill Parineeti Chopra renders apology for missing Namaste England promotions!

Bollywood

An ill Parineeti Chopra renders apology for missing Namaste England promotions!

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 06 2018, 5.44 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentnamaste englandparineeti chopra
nextAaradhya Bachchan is already slaying the ramp!
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor grace the couch

Fake Akshay Kumar video goes viral but here's the real deal

Namaste England's Proper Patola: This Arjun and Parineeti track could be the next party anthem