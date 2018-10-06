An ill Parineeti Chopra renders apology for missing Namaste England promotions!

Actors go to great lengths in promoting their movies. Right from city hopping to back-to-back interviews and event appearances, they do it all with great gusto. So, it is natural to experience fatigue at some point. And that’s exactly what happened for Parineeti Chopra. The actor has been promoting her soon-to-release flick Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and on Friday, she her exhaustion got the better of her and the actress was forced to slow down.

On Friday, the actors along with the director Vipul Amrutlal Shah were giving back-to-back interviews. However, in the latter half of the day, Parineeti and Arjun called off the remainder of their interviews due to her poor health. Cognisant of the fact that the media had been waiting for her all day, she rendered an apology with this message.

Speaking of the movie, Namaste England is a sequel to the 2007 flick Namastey London which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie is slated to release on Oct 19, 2018. It reunites Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade. The movie will witness a clash from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho.