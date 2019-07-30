Ranjini Maitra July 30 2019, 11.13 pm July 30 2019, 11.13 pm

Singer Guru Randhawa was put through a rather unfortunate incident during his latest concert in Canada. What initially seemed like a mere moment of frenzy from a fan, took a violent turn after the singer was hit on his forehead and suffered an injury. After a couple of failed attempts of going up on the stage and being stopped by Guru's bodyguards, he reportedly began a physical scuffle with the people present at the backstage. An injured Guru, with four stitches above his eyebrows, has now returned to India.

"That man was trying to come on stage again and again and then he started fighting with everyone backstage. He was known to the local promoter Surinder Sanghera who sent him away during the show," a statement put up on his Instagram handle by his team read.

After he was injured, the singer went back to the stage to show that to his audience. The man in question, however, managed to run away. With this, Guru has now vouched to never perform in Canada again.

"Guru is home now feeling safe in India. And he said he won’t ever perform in Canada for the rest of his life. Guru Said, his Guru Nanak Dev ji has saved him and prayed to Waheguru to give that man a good sense of understanding what to do and what not to," the statement adds.