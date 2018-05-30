An injured Varun Dhawan says his life is going to change. Is this WHY?

Varun Dhawan is a busy man right now. The actor, whose last movie October was a critical success but a commercial failure, is all set for his upcoming ventures. He is currently neck-deep in the preparations of Dharma Production’s ambitious project Kalank and gives us a glimpse of his strenuous night regime and mornings, via his Instagram account. However, this time, he has left us curious.

Varun uploaded a story on Instagram which said “Life is about to change,” with his heart highlighted. The next part of his story had him going all mushy even though he had injured his hand, as ‘Humsafar’ from his movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ was playing in the background. Take a look.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/varundvn_30_5_2018_10_14_23_903.mp4"][/video]

[video width="640" height="480" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/WhatsApp-Video-2018-05-30-at-10.48.48-AM.mp4"][/video]

What is it that he is indicating at?

Well, given it’s the season of weddings with contemporaries Sonam and Anushka having tied the knot already, is Varun going to lose his bachelor status? Well, though he has not accepted his relationship with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, the actor has neither denied it.

Or, there can be another explanation for the same. Is the third ‘Dulhania’ movie on cards? Well, the first two certainly were superhit and Varun and Alia’s Jodi was loved by one and all.

For now, let’s wait.