An inside view of Ranveer Singh’s new gym as he begins filming for Simmba

Actor Ranveer Singh has finally kicked off the first schedule of his upcoming movie, Simmba. He is accompanied by newbie Sara Ali Khan and Ashutosh Rana, who also star in the film.

The team began shooting today at Ramoji Film City and it’s going to be a two-month schedule. A fan on the sets shared a selfie with Ranveer and Ashutosh Rana on Instagram. In the picture, we see Ranveer with a moustache and a cap and Ashutosh too in a red tee with sunglasses on him.

The picture is from their workout session. Check it out here:

Also, as we speak of the actor’s fitness regimen, let’s take a quick inside view of his new gym at the Ramoji Film City. His fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens put up this video on Instagram. Here, have a look:

Actor Sonu Sood will also be joining them on the schedule and rumours suggest that Ajay Devgn also has a cameo in the film. The story revolves around the life of an eccentric cop played by Ranveer, who is not a very loyal policeman but undergoes a massive change after falling for a girl. The movie which is the first time collaboration of two big filmmakers Rohit Shetty (who is also directing the film) and Karan Johar is slated for a December release.