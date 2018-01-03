An unauthorised biography on Priyanka Chopras life is on the cards

Superstar and a global icon, Priyanka Chopra’s life will soon be turned into a good read. No, she is not writing an autobiography, but entertainment journalist-columnist Aseem Chhabra who already has a biography of Shashi Kapoor titled Shashi Kapoor: the Householder, the Star to his credit is gearing up for a book on the life of global star Priyanka Chopra.

This one will be an unauthorised biography of Chopra which will narrate her tale from being a Bareilly girl to an international star. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Chhabra revealed that the book will not divulge in her love affairs, he said, “We all have skeletons in our closets.”

He further added, “It traces Priyanka’s life and career, her transition from a young girl from Bareilly to an international star. For the past year and a half, I’ve been speaking with several people who have worked with her.” The book will release in summer 2018.

Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had come up with their autobiographies which were only a part of controversies but failed to leave any impact.

