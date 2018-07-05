An unrecognizable Kapil Sharma snapped in Amsterdam

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is in trouble, both emotionally and physically, and his latest images confirm just that. The man has been through a lot on the personal and professional front and is even said to be facing severe depression.

Images of the comedian have emerged from Amsterdam to prove his sorry state at the moment. He was snapped in a supermarket and the snapshots from a CCTV footage show him in an unkempt avatar. He has put on oodles of weight which is a cause of concern, because he has been a fit guy who is always dressed to the tee.

Before these images emerged on Thursday, he was spotted at the airport a few weeks ago. His shocking transformation into a slightly overweight man became the talking point for many. Now, these recent pictures too have come under the scanner. It bring us back to talks of the trajectory of his career and his return to the small screen.

For the uninitiated, the last year has been a terrible one for Kapil. He lost out on close buddies due to arrogance and also lost out on his popular TV show that made him a household name. His alcoholism and his arrogant ways were touted to be the reasons for his downfall. Now he is trying his level best to return with a bang, but going by his recent pictures, we think it would take longer than expected.

We wish the man a speedy recovery.