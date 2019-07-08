Ranjini Maitra July 08 2019, 11.49 am July 08 2019, 11.49 am

The TV industry's favourite couple could not celebrate their anniversary, the way they would have loved to, but made it as special as they could! Actor Vivek Dahiya was recently rushed to the hospital soon after he and wife Divyanka Tripathi returned home from a holiday, and is still under medical supervision. The usual celebration, therefore, could not be held. But what else do you need when you have a rocking family?

The family members, therefore, managed to sneak in with a delicious chocolate cake. Vivek, we assume, could not eat the cake though! 'When Viv and I exchanged a high-five instead of a piece of cake,' wrote Divyanka. Not bad!

The couple was in Macao, holidaying. Just a day after they returned, Vivek was down with high fever and acute stomach pain. Upon being rushed to the hospital, he was diagnosed with an infection in his intestine.

"Yes Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out. He is still recuperating and has been asked to stay on bed rest for a few days even post getting discharged," Divyanka told an entertainment portal.

The actor was earlier supposed to host the TV reality show Nach Baliye 9 pre-launch episode and was to be accompanied by Vivek as well. Winners from the show's previous episode, the couple has already shot for a special performance.

"We've shot for our performance piece but anchoring would not be possible for Vivek. I'm not sure either about my involvement in it. Busy with him for now," she added.

Wishing a speedy recovery for Vivek!