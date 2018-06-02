An upset Lata Mangeshkar pens an open letter on the current trend of remixes

The trend of remixes is here to stay for long, as we see every other movie having at least 2-3 tracks that are the revamped versions of old classics. While, the current lot has caught up the trend, there is also a section of the audience who doesn’t seem to connect with it.

And, amongst them happens to be the Nightingale of Indian music, Lata Mangeshkar. The queen of melody who has given us some of the most soulful renditions is upset with this trend. She had a telephonic conversation with veteran lyricist and a good friend Javed Akhtar, discussing over the same.

And after the conversation, she was convinced that she had to pen an open letter to make her displeasure felt on social media.

So, she took to her Twitter handle and shared a link to her piece on remixes. She has written the piece in Hindi and she says that even though she doesn’t hold a clear objection to this trend, she thinks it isn’t the right way of remixing an old song. She doesn’t agree to the new fad of changing the structuring of words and unintentionally adding absurd lyrics to the songs bringing about a change in the context. She feels that the song loses its sheen by doing so.

She further urged the record companies to not look at songs as merely a source of making money and but something that reflects our culture.

Here’s her tweet:

Well, we too agree with her on this!