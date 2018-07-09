Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor share a lovestruck picture on their two-month anniversary!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja played peek-a-boo with the paps and remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The curtains finally lifted when the two tied the knot in a true blue big, fat Punjabi wedding, on May 7th and 8th. Everything about their wedding brought a smile to our faces, from the crazy cousins to the bride who smiled, so deep in love was she, to the groom who just could not take his eyes off the love of his life. And now, this beautiful couple has already clocked two months of this journey together. How time flies.

Anand took to Twitter to share a gorgeous picture of him and Sonam from their wedding, to mark the same. Even Sonam shared it.

Aren't these two absolutely stunning together? The wedding was surely what dreams are made of. And it surely turned out to be lucky for Sonam too, for her Veerey Di Wedding which was her first release post the wedding, turned out to be a superhit, and also started multiple conversations.

Such a charming couple, this one. Sonam will soon be lighting up our screens with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, wherein she will be starring with dad Anil Kapoor, for the first time. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.