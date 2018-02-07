Anand Kumar biopic: Hrithik Roshan looks every bit a teacher in this first look

One year after his last release Kaabil, actor Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for his next, a biopic on Anand Kumar of Super 30 fame, in Varanasi. The makers of the film have released the first look of Roshan as the mathematician.

He may not exactly resemble the Super 30 genius but the heavy beard and deep grey eyes gives him the look of a sincere teacher. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor will be shooting in Bhopal and Patna. The last leg of the schedule will be shot in Bihar’s capital in May. But the locations of other cities will be recreated in Mumbai itself. Director Vikas Bahl has reportedly started working on the sets. Hrithik took to social media to share his excitement on the first day of the shoot.

On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 22, 2018

The film is based on the autobiography of Anand Kumar Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time. The film is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena, and Shibasish Sarkar. Anand Kumar even took to social media to express his gratitude and that he has full faith in the team of Super 30. Kumar has been involved in all the creative meetings to ensure minute of details are included. However, the leading lady for the film is yet to be finalised.

While speaking of Hrithik portraying him, Kumar said, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas(Bahl) with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do.” Super 30 will hit the theatres on November 23.

The source further told Mirror that Siddharth Anand's film featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff will now go on the floors after August because Hrithik will spend all his time focusing on Anand Kumar’s biopic. He will also take his annual summer holiday break with his children, Hridhaan and Hrehaan in June and July, before he starts shooting with Tiger Shroff. YRF had announced that Hrithik-Tiger-Vaani Kapoor's film will release on October 2, 2019.