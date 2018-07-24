Anand Kumar of Super 30 fame faces allegations of fraud and fudging numbers

Renowned mathematician and founder of Super 30 classes Anand Kumar stunned the country in 2008 with its 100% success rate at IIT JEE. With this feat, he also made it to the Time magazine in 2010. Not just this, Anand’s life story will be brought on the silver screen in the form of his biopic, that will have Hrithik Roshan playing him. However, before he could revel in the glory of the same, Anand Kumar has found himself in middle of controversy.

Reportedly, students of Super 30 have alleged that claims of Anand Kumar and Super 30, that 26 out of 30 students had qualified for the prestigious IIT JEE entrance exam this year, is not true. They alleged that Anand Kumar made a misleading claim this year and that only three from Super 30 batch could actually qualify for IIT JEE.

Anand Kumar runs Super 30 with the intention to provide free coaching to meritorious students coming from economically backward sections of the society. These are the students who wish to make it to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), but don’t have the resources to do so. Anand Kumar has been accused by the students of not only fudging the records about the number of candidates qualifying for the IITs but also of misleading the students.

Few students revealed that Anand Kumar used to mislead the students by saying that Super 30 students will be selected based on the performance of the students at the Ramanuj Classes, which are also his own classes. Around 40 students used to enroll in Ramanuj Classes hoping that they would get selected in Super 30. It is being alleged that by asking IIT aspirants to enroll in Ramanuj Classes, Anand Kumar made over Rs 1 crore annually.

It’s indeed a super mess for the Super 30 mentor. We hope it gets settled soon, or the biopic too will turn a murky affair.​