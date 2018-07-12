Anand Mahindra tweets a heartwarming message for Sonali Bendre! Check inside

Sonali Bendre shook the entire nation when she disclosed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. The actress, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, was showered with speedy recovery messages from people all over, including several Bollywood celebs. Recently, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group also took to Twitter to share a heartwarming message for the actress where he mentioned that she is an inspiration for everyone. Check below.

Sonali, your true inner strength & positivity shines through in this new look...In the words of author & priest Richard Rohr, you have ‘Fallen Upwards’—you have used a fall to rise & become a Lighthouse for others.. https://t.co/mbzC9fDDU4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2018

The actress recently expressed her gratitude to all her well-wishers after receiving their love and prayers to help her fight the deadly disease. She also took to Twitter to describe her struggle with the disease and how she is taking each day which comes with its own challenges.

The news indeed shocked everyone including Akshay Kumar, who visited the actress in New York. The actor, who has worked with Bendre in a couple of films like Once Up A Time In Mumbai Dobara and Keemat among others, was in New York then holidaying with his family. On discovering Bendre’s ailment, he immediately rushed to meet her.

“I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health,” Akshay told a leading daily.

We wish you get well super soon, Sonali!