Antara Kashyap June 12 2019, 7.43 pm June 12 2019, 7.43 pm

It is a brand new day for Bollywood collaborations and today we have a rather unusual pair starring opposite each other. Newcomer Ananya Panday and director Anurag Kashyap are the new co-stars in an ad shoot for a popular chocolate brand. In a new teaser posted by Ananya, the duo will be seen playing their own selves. The ad sees the director making some quirky creative and artistic leap with Ananya's rehearsal footage. Both the actor and director will be playing their own bubbly personalities to their benefit in the ad.

The teaser of the ad is also the first announcement of Ananya and Anurag with the brand. There is a hint of Ananya being the spoilt star kid, who doesn't want to come for a shoot because she has a Yoga session. Despite the director Kashyap saying he has a deadline, the actor throws a snobbish "Sorry, not available" at the director. Anurag plays the genius director who takes the rehearsal footage and with Ananya's permission, begins to create something quirky and fun.

Take a look at Ananya's tweet :

Kashyap recently made headlines when he tweeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him how to deal with his followers who threaten his daughter because he is a dissenter. He posted a screengrab of a social media user who threatened to rape his daughter Aliya because the director is openly critical of the BJP government. The director, since then, has filed an FIR against the said commenter.