Antara Kashyap August 07 2019, 3.42 pm August 07 2019, 3.42 pm

Best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have been inseparable since their childhood. From growing up together to being divas now, the two, along with their other best friend Shanaya Kapoor, have come quite far. Ananya Panday got her big debut with Karan Johar and Puneet Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, whereas, Suhana Khan's debut is highly discussed. The latter recently graduated from Ardingly College in London and is now back in India. Recently, a picture of the two from 2009 has surfaced on the internet, and we have to agree, both Suhana and Ananya were adorable little ladies.

The picture surfaced when a photographer Viral Bhayani posted it on his Instagram. He revealed that the picture was taken on the premier night of Amitabh Bachchan's film Paa. Ananya is seen in a red top and jeans, whereas Suhana can be seen wearing a black dress. We can definitely say that the two divas have successfully slain their #10YearChallenge!

Check out the picture below:

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday talked about how Suhana and Shanaya have always had her backs. She told an entertainment portal, "Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each other's back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what."

View this post on Instagram Charlie’s Angels 🖤 #familyportrait 📸 @iamsrk A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jul 7, 2019 at 2:34am PDT