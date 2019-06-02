Darshana Devi June 02 2019, 6.59 pm June 02 2019, 6.59 pm

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday happens to be the latest star-kid who has made her debut in Bollywood. Her first film, Student Of The Year 2, hit the screens on May 10 and earned mixed reviews from the audience. However, you will be surprised to note that much before SOTY 2, Ananya was to make her Bollywood debut with a Shah Rukh Khan film and what’s going to surprise you, even more, is that the film was also supposed to star Suhana Khan in it.

The film in question is My Name Is Khan, in which both Ananya and Suhana were to star as background actors in a scene but the scene did not make it to the final cut. “I actually remember the time when I went on a set with Suhana when Shah Rukh sir was shooting for My Name is Khan. Suhana and I went to visit him on set when he was in America. They were shooting some scene, and Karan (Johar) needed some people to walk around in the background. So, he asked (us) to just walk around and we were like 12 or something and we got so excited,” she told ETimes.

Ananya Panday shot as a background actor for My Name Is Khan

“I wore this pink jacket and I was so excited. They took some 7-8 takes and in every take both of us did this like walking and overacting. When we watched the film and we were waiting for our scene to come which is when we realised that it was cut from the movie. We were so upset but that’s one memory I have from my sets,” she added.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan were to star in Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan