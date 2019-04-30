Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria sizzle on their latest magazine cover

Darshana Devi April 30 2019, 6.52 pm April 30 2019, 6.52 pm

With star-kids reigning the Bollywood industry now, we next have Ananya Panday who is the newest one to enter the block. She, along with Tara Sutaria, are making their Bollywood debut with the upcoming Student Of The Year 2, which stars Tiger Shroff as the male lead. Even before the release of their film, both Ananya and Tara have already become tinsel town’s favourite. Now, the girl duo has made a joint appearance on a magazine cover.

The young debutants are winning the internet for their recent appearance on the digital cover of Hello Magazine India. The cover reads, ‘Meet the dream catchers’ and describes the two hotties as ‘Young, Bold and Living In the ‘Now’’. The two can be seen flaunting their chiselled figures with sizzling outfits and looking magnificent! While Ananya can be seen looking super stunning in a short blue lovely dress with pink boots to complement it, Tara looks equally ravishing in a glittery grey top and blue skirt with frills. The latter accessorized her look with long orange earrings. Our eyes also couldn’t miss the yellow and pink mini bags that the two ladies are carrying and we must admit, the cover screams of hotness!

Take a look at Ananya’s post here:

Not to miss, this marks the magazine cover debut of Tara whereas Ananya has already made her debut some time back with Elle India.

Here’s Ananya’s Elle India cover look:

Meanwhile, SOTY 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The film is the sequel to Student Of The Year, released in 2012, which was helmed by Johar. It launched actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

SOTY 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on May 10.